Matt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes on Sunday remained in a Springfield, Ill., hospital following a collision between his pickup truck and a train on Friday.

Following some initial misinformation on Saturday, Hughes' sister, Beth Ulrici, provided an update on Hughes' condition, indicating that he is stable, but is not yet awake or responding as they would like.

Ulrici's official statement on behalf of the family:

“Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.

“Please understand that there are many false reports out there by people who say they are close to the family. We will post another update here when we have more news.

“Matt is stable and has no broken bones or internal injuries. He has some minor lacerations and bruising and is currently being weaned from his ventilator. He is not yet awake and not responding as we would like to see but we see the fight in him.

“Matts strength and determination along with God's Mercy and Grace will bring him through this.

“We ask that you all continue to pray.”

Hughes' longtime fight manager, Monte Cox, had initially passed along information from Matt's twin brother Mark on Saturday, stating that Matt was awake and squeezing hands, but had not yet opened his eyes. On Sunday, Cox said that Mark had received some incorrect information on his brother's condition and that Ulrici was currently handling official statements on behalf of Matt's family so that there would be accurate information on his condition.

“In talking with the family, they know everybody just wants the best for Matt and his family, but wanted to clarify the misinformation that was being spread, so Matt's sister, Beth, is providing updates on behalf of the family,” Cox told MMAWeekly.com.

Hughes’ accident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time on Friday in Montgomery County, Ill., when his pickup truck approached a “railroad grade crossing marked with crossbucks,” according to Illinois State Police. “(Hughes) crossed the railroad tracks directly in front of a train and the train struck the passenger side of the truck.”

Hughes was seriously injured and airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. UFC president Dana White, who was in touch with Hughes’ family, told ESPN that Hughes had suffered head trauma in the accident.

While Hughes, as of Sunday, was not awake or responding as the family would like to see, Ulrici said they could see the fight in him and asked for continued support.

