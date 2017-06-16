Matt Hughes Airlifted to Hospital from Car Accident

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes was reportedly airlifted to a hospital on Friday after a truck he was in collided with a train.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Friday that Hughes was in a truck that collided with a moving train. Hughes was apparently airlifted from the scene to a medical facility with head trauma, according to White, who told ESPN he has been in touch with Hughes' family.

“Apparently he has head trauma,” White said. “His family is traveling to him now.”

White did not know where the accident occurred, but TMZ Sports reported that unnamed law enforcement officials said the accident occurred in Illinois, and verified that the truck Hughes was in collided with a moving train.

Hughes (45-9) is one of the UFC's most decorated fighters, having long held the welterweight championship. He has twice been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. In 2010, he was inducted as an individual, and in 2015, he was again honored for his second fight with Frank Trigg.

MMAWeekly.com will update details of the incident as we receive them.

