Ex-UFC fighter Matt Hughes accused of domestic violence, wife and twin brother granted protective order

Retired MMA fighter and UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes has been ordered by a judge to stay at least 500 feet away from his wife due to accusations of violence and threats.

TMZ reported that Hughes’ wife Audra accused him of hitting her in front of their daughter and her son, roughing her up in the shower, choking her, and threatening to shoot her. The most recent alleged incident took place in December 2018, though the abusive behavior began in 2017. ESPN confirmed Audra filed for the restraining order in late 2018. Hughes filed for divorce on January 21, 2019.

Hughes’ twin brother Mark has also accused Hughes of violence and destructive behavior. According to TMZ, the two had a disagreement over the ownership of a tractor. When Matt saw Mark’s son driving it, he allegedly roughed up his 15-year-old nephew. TMZ also reported that Mark believes his brother tried to destroy the tractor by dousing it with gasoline.

ESPN confirmed that Mark also filed for and was granted a restraining order against his brother.

Hughes suffered a serious brain injury in 2017 when he collided with a moving train while driving his truck. He nearly died, and was honored by the UFC in January 2018 after he recovered from his physical injuries.

