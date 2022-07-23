Matt Hudson-Smith takes bronze in 400m at World Championships

Ben Bloom
·4 min read
Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith celebrates with his medal after winning bronze in the men's 400m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 22, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images) - ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP
A few minutes after crossing the finish line, Matt Hudson-Smith paused for a moment, looked at the world 400 metres bronze medal hung round his neck and shook his head in disbelief. For so long, he thought this moment might never arrive.

His first global medal had been a long time coming. So swift was his rapid emergence as a teenager in 2014 that greatness was prematurely thrust upon him before he had the slightest idea how to deal with the expectation. Only that summer he had been working at Asda and signed up to join the Army without telling his mother.

Come this year and Hudson-Smith, 27, had earned a European title and made an Olympic final, but there remained an overriding feeling that his was a talent unfulfilled. That is no longer the case.

Turning into the home straight in Eugene, there were four men abreast in the fight for the medals. The podium would be decided by who could survive as fatigue set in.

America’s Michael Norman, the fourth-fastest man in history, fared best to take gold in 44.29 seconds. Former world and Olympic champion Kirani James, of Grenada, claimed silver in 44.48sec.

And behind them, in 44.66sec, was Hudson-Smith. Fittingly, the man who placed the medal round his neck was Iwan Thomas - the British record holder for 25 years until Hudson-Smith surpassed it earlier this year.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 22: Matthew Hudson-Smith of Team Great Britain and Michael Norman of Team United States cross the finish line in the Men's 400m Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) - Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Soon after Hudson-Smith and his fellow medalists had finished their lap of honour, Hayward Field was treated to one of the most incredible athletic feats of all time when Sydney McLaughlin destroyed her own 400m hurdles world record by an enormous 0.73sec.

One of the greatest prodigies the sport has ever seen, McLaughlin set world age-group bests every year from 14 to 19 in an unrivalled junior career.

She has since won the Olympic title and set three world records, but nothing compared to her fourth world record on Friday night, obliterating her rivals to triumph in 50.68sec.

To put that into context, it was a time that no British 400m runner has achieved this year and would have been good enough not to finish last in the world 400m final. What other athletes do on the flat, she can do better with 10 hurdles in her way.

“It’s unreal,” said McLaughlin, 22. “I just wanted to run and go for it. That last 100 definitely hurt.”

Sydney McLaughlin set her fourth world record on Friday night - Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Femke Bol, of Holland took silver in 52.27sec, while America’s former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad clocked 53.13sec for bronze.

Looking to put their Olympic heartache behind them, the British men’s 4x100m team secured their place in Saturday’s final, although there will be some concern over their podium credentials after only advancing seventh fastest from the semi-finals.

Britain were stripped of their Olympic silver from Tokyo when CJ Ujah failed a drugs test after the race. Without any individual sprint finalists from these World Championships in their line-up, the quartet of Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod finished behind the Americans in their semi-final in 38.49sec.

“That was alright - not as fast as we would have wanted but it’s qualifying and we’ve done it so that’s all we can ask for at this stage,” said Gemili. “We can look back at where we can improve and step it up to another level tomorrow.”

Silver medalists at the last two World Championships, Britain’s female sprinters showed they are on track to make the podium again, advancing second-fastest to the final in 41.99sec, despite resting Dina Asher-Smith.

“It’s nice that we have such a strong team,” said Asha Philip, who led off to Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita. “The level of sprinting in the UK keeps rising and that is what we need. We are not here to play, we are contenders and we have great confidence.”

Meanwhile, Max Burgin, who arrived in Eugene as the world’s fastest 800m runner this year but withdrew due to injury, has revealed he developed deep vein thrombosis when flying economy class to these World Championships.

