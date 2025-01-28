Matt Hayman scores 21 to lead Stephen F. Austin over East Texas A&M 79-72

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Matt Hayman made five 3-pointers and scored 21 to power Stephen F. Austin to a 79-72 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

Keon Thompson totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Lumberjacks (9-12, 2-8 Southland Conference). Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Reserve Keith Lamar scored 11.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 18 points off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range to lead the Lions (2-19, 0-10), who have lost nine in a row. Fellow reserve Scooter Williams Jr. pitched in with 14 points and four steals. Tay Mosher scored 10 to lead the starters.

