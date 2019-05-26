Matt Harvey injury update: Angels starter (back) placed on injured list

The Angels placed starting pitcher Matt Harvey on the 10-day injured list this weekend.

Harvey, who has had 10 appearances with Los Angeles, has been dealing with a back injury he said he didn't disclose to the team.

“It was me being stubborn, trying to fight through things,” he told reporters over the weekend. “Clearly, I couldn’t work through it. It was affecting my performance.”

Harvey is coming off one of the worst starts of his seven-year career.

He allowed eight earned runs and gave up a career-high four home runs in the Angels’ 16-7 loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Harvey has been struggling since signing a one-year, $11 million deal with L.A. during the offseason and has had difficulty pitching beyond the fifth inning.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Harvey's back issues Saturday.

Harvey has dealt with a number of injuries before, including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014.

“I don’t even remember the highs anymore,” he said, via The Athletic. “I don’t want to tell them the horror stories of what I’ve been through.”

Harvey has a 2-4 record and 7.50 ERA so far this season.


