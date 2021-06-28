Matt Hancock's Resignation Was At 'The Right Pace', Says Boris Johnson

(Photo: Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images)

Matt Hancock’s resignation as as health secretary happened at “about the right pace”, Boris Johnson has said.

Hancock resigned just after 6pm on Saturday after CCTV footage emerged of him breaking social distancing guidelines by kissing aide Gina Coladangelo.

The Sun revealed the breach on Friday morning. Hancock said he was “very sorry” but did not immediately quit.

On Friday Downing Street said the prime minister accepted Hancock’s apology and considered the matter “closed”.

After Hancock decided to resign on Saturday, former chancellor Sajid Javid was appointed health secretary in his place.

During a campaign visit Batley on Monday, Johnson said: “I read the story on Friday and we’ve got a new health secretary in post on Saturday and I think that’s about the right pace to proceed in a pandemic.”

The scandal has led to renewed questions over standards in government after a series of controversies surrounding some of its most senior ministers.

Johnson rejected calls to fire Home Secretary Priti Patel when she was found to have bullied civil servants working for her, while Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick conceded that his approval of a major property development involving Tory Party donor Richard Desmond was “unlawful”.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland suggested the PMs critics were merely jealous of his popularity, when questioned about ministerial standards.

“The truth is a lot of people just don’t like the PM and they veil their dislike in this sort of language and they can’t get over the fact he’s popular in the country,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Buckland also said he was “amazed” to still be facing questions on Monday about the delay to Hancock’s exit.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

