Matt Hancock's behaviour risked undermining vaccines drive, claims former taskforce chief

The former head of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce has accused Matt Hancock of an “extraordinary ambush” that could have derailed the vaccine project - all because the former Health Secretary was apparently “aggrieved” not to be running the scheme himself.

Kate Bingham, who was appointed in May 2020 to lead Britain’s vaccine procurement, has accused Matt Hancock of trading “Dr Jekyll for Mr Hyde” during a critical Cabinet committee meeting in June 2020.

The former vaccine chief has said she now believes the confrontation was “pure politics” from a Health Secretary keen to reclaim responsibility for the taskforce from the business department.

But Bingham said she feared that if she became a politician’s “punching bag” there was a “real risk” that political manoeuvrings could “undermine” the vaccine project’s critical mission.

Ahead of her forthcoming pandemic memoir, the former vaccine chief has written in the Mail on Sunday detailing the political manoeuvrings and Whitehall red tape that her team encountered.

Bingham describes how, prior to a key vaccine meeting in June 2020, she had a “friendly” conversation with Hancock, during which he offered reassurance and advice.

Nothing could then have prepared her for the “tirade” of criticism she alleges the former Health Secretary directed at her once the committee meeting began.

Bingham claims that Hancock, in the presence of Michael Gove and Alok Sharma, suddenly insisted on knowing why she thought people in their 40s, such as himself, wouldn’t “demand” a Covid jab.

He also apparently “could not believe” that the taskforce had ordered 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered in September - apparently predicting they would be ready sooner.

Matt Hancock allegedly retorted: “You can't just tell me I'm wrong.”

The former taskforce leader said she was in shock to hear the then Health Secretary “openly accusing me of a lack of ambition” and “questioning my competence”.

A spokesperson for the former Health Secretary told The Telegraph that “Matt is proud that he insisted that everyone across the UK had access to a vaccine, and is delighted the vaccine programme got the UK out of the pandemic ahead of almost everywhere else in the world.”

In the Mail on Sunday, Bingham - writing with her co-author Tim Hames - said she now suspects the “rocks” being thrown at her by Hancock were part of his attempt to claim control over vaccine procurement, which had been handed to BEIS in early 2020.

“I thought that perhaps he was determined to refight that battle,” Bingham reflected.

She also suggests that Hancock knew he’d “always win in a verbal punch-up with the mild-mannered Alok Sharma”, who she describes as “insufficiently devious”.

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock told The Telegraph that he believes the vaccine effort was a “massive success” and a “huge team effort from the NHS to the Vaccine taskforce, Oxford University to AstraZeneca”.

For now, this is all the former Health Secretary is willing to put on record. “You'll have to read Matt's book to find out what really happened,” said his spokesperson.

The Long Shot, by Kate Bingham and Tim Hames, will be published by Oneworld on October 20 at £18.99; Pandemic Diaries, by Matt Hancock, will be published by Biteback Publishing on December 6 at £25.99 with all royalties and sales going to the NHS.