Matt Hancock warns life won't return to normal until next summer at the earliest

Matt Hancock, pictured outside the BBC Broadcasting House in central London on Sunday, says that things won't get back to normal until summer.

Matt Hancock has warned that life may not return to normal until next summer “at the earliest” as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise dramatically across the UK.

Earlier on Monday, the government’s scientific advisors Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance delivered an appeal to the public warning there would be 49,000 new COVID-19 cases by the middle of October if the current rate of infection continues.

The press conference at Downing Street was meant to serve as a wake-up call to preface an announcement by Boris Johnson expected on Tuesday to address the nation with further restrictions as daily confirmed cases return to levels last seen in May.

The “rule of six” came into force in England last week, meaning any social gatherings of more than six people will break the law, but the statement could mean more restrictions to curb the spread.

Hancock said he wouldn’t rule out a second national lockdown saying that the UK are at a “tipping point”.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the health secretary said: “Some things have changed for good. We all Zoom far more.. and I think people are going to take infectious diseases more seriously for ever. And that’s no bad thing.

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance delivered an appeal to the public on Monday in a televised address to warn about the consequences of failing to gain control of the pandemic.

“But in terms of the things that affect everyday life, I really hope - if this vaccine comes off in the early bit of next year - we are looking at by next summer.”

Hancock said he wanted Christmas to be “as normal as possible” and suggested that a vaccine may be widely available in early 2021.

“The more we can control it now by everybody doing that bit, including us – absolutely – but everybody together, then the easier it is going to be to have as normal a Christmas as possible,” he said.

On the possibility of a vaccine, Mr Hancock said: “For the mass rollout we’re talking about the first bit of next year, if all goes well.

“Hopefully in the first few months – there’s still a chance of it coming on stream before Christmas, but we’ve then got to roll it out and the first people who will get it are the people who are most vulnerable – people in care homes, older people.

The government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance speaking at a Downing Street briefing to explain how the coronavirus is spreading in the UK.

“There’s a series of different vaccines, but we are talking about – essentially, for it to have an impact on how we live our lives – we’re talking about the start of next year.”

His comments comes as Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance delivered an appeal to the public on Monday in a televised address to warn about the consequences of failing to gain control of the pandemic.

The government’s chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser said the UK could soon see 49,000 new cases of coronavirus every day unless action is taken.

At a briefing in Downing Street, Sir Patrick said the number of new COVID-19 cases was doubling roughly every seven days and that if the current trend continues, this would then turn into “200-plus deaths” by the middle of November.

He said: “The challenge therefore is to make sure the doubling time does not stay at seven days.”

"There are already things in place which are expected to slow that, and to make sure that we do not enter this exponential growth and end up with the problems that you would predict as a result of that.