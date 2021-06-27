Matt Hancock video leak to be investigated by Department of Health

(PA)

The Department of Health will be launching an “internal investigation” into how leaked footage of Matt Hancock embracing an aide was leaked, a cabinet minister has announced.

Confirmation of the probe comes after the health secretary tendered his resignation to Boris Johnson on Saturday evening, reiterating his apology for breaching Covid rules as he faced a mounting backlash from MPs.

Pressed on concerns of how a leak of the apparent CCTV footage from Mr Hancock’s private office was leaked to the media, Brandon Lewis said it was a matter the Whitehall department “will be looking into”.

He said the government needed to “understand exactly how that was recorded and how it got out of the system”, stressing it was an issue “we need to get the bottom of” due to the “sensitive and important” work that happens in government offices.

“Yes I do know that is something the Department of Health will be taking forward as an internal investigation and let them have the space to do that to understand how this happened to ensure this type of situation can’t happen again,” he added.

Stills of the footage — showing Mr Hancock embracing and kissing aide Gina Coladangelo, who is on the government payroll — were first published in The Sun newspaper on Friday, before a video of the encounter at DHSC was also released.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the former cabinet minister’s allies said they had no idea the cameras existed in the office.

Earlier this weekend, the Metropolitan Police said it was “aware of the distribution of images alleged to have been obtained within an official government premises”.

But the force added: “No criminal investigation has been launched. At this time this remains a matter for the relevant government department.”

Labour is also urging the government to investigate the appointment of Ms Coladangelo, a friend of Mr Hancock’s from the University of Oxford, as a non-executive director at the department, and whether any conflicts of interest were recorded.

