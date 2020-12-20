Matt Hancock: It will be ‘very difficult’ to keep variant Covid-19 strain under control until new vaccine is rolled out

(AP)

Matt Hancock has warned it will be "very difficult" to keep a virulent new strain of the coronavirus under control until vaccinations are rolled out.

The health secretary's comments on Sunday morning raised the depressing prospect that London and other areas of the UK could remain under lockdown for weeks, if not months, to come.

The new Tier 4 restrictions came into force on Sunday morning and will be reviewed on December 30. However Mr Hancock suggested it was unlikely they would be relaxed at that point.

Speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he said: "It is going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out."

Asked why the new lockdown had been brought into force just four days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said banning Christmas was "inhumane", Mr Hancock said: "Well we don't want to do anything of this but it's necessary. This has been an awful end to what's been an incredibly difficult year."

He said it was the Government's "duty to act" when ministers were presented on Friday with evidence about the highly infectious nature of the new strain. "We acted very quickly and decisively with the announcements that that Prime Minister set out yesterday, and you know I just think everybody watching will feel this sense that we both feel of disappointment and it's so difficult ahead of Christmas, which everybody was really looking forward to, after all of the sacrifices that have been made.

"But unfortunately, this virus, the news strain, was out of control. We've got to get it under control and...the only way we can do that is by restricting social contact."

Meanwhile, Dr Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England, revealed that the new coronavirus variant had been identified in October from a sample taken in September.

But she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday that its greater transmissibility was only confirmed earlier this week.

She added: “So there is constant evolution happening in the virus and the virus mutates all the time.

“This particular variant was identified from whole genome sequencing in the middle of October from a sample taken in September."

