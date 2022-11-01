Matt Hancock suspended as Tory MP after signing up to I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity… (PA Wire)

Matt Hancock was suspended as a Tory MP on Tuesday after reportedly agreeing to take part in I’m A Celebrity... ...Get Me Out of Here!

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

The former Health Secretary is expected to be one of two latecomers to join ten celebrities already heading for the jungle in Australia, according to the Sun.

Nadine Dorries also had the whip suspended when she took part in it a decade ago.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.”

Mr Hancock resigned as Health Secretary in June last year the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The other latecomer to I’m A Celebrity was reported to be comedian Seann Walsh, 36.

The line-up of 10 celebrities already on the show include singer Boy George, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, Loose Women’s Charlene White, Radio X host Chris Moyles, England football player Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

Mr Hancock could not be contacted for comment.