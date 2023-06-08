Matt Hancock ‘shaken up’ by Westminster confrontations with protester, court hears

Matt Hancock (PA) (PA Wire)

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock feared he was about to be shoved down a Tube escalator during a confrontation with an anti-vaccine protestor, a court has heard.

The MP for West Suffolk claims he was harassed by Geza Tarjanyi, 63, during two incidents in January, when he was pursued on his walk towards Parliament and as he took a London Underground train.

Giving evidence, Mr Hancock said he had just finished breakfast in Downing Street with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on January 24 when he was pursued by Tarjanyi.

He said he recognised the man from an incident five days earlier, when he says Tarjanyi “shoulder-barged” him on a walk to Parliament while “persistently” shouting questions and accusations.

Mr Hancock said both incidents left him feeling intimidated and in fear, and he accused Tarjanyi of “shoving” him during the second incident as they went into Westminster tube station.

“I’m trying to get on to the escalator, to get away from him, and he was now having a go at the person who had come to my aid”, he said.

“At this stage, I didn’t know what I was going to do to get away from him.

“I felt extremely intimidated, I also felt the behaviour was outrageous.”

He said Tarjanyi had accused him of “murdering millions of people”, repeated a conspiracy theory popular with anti-vaxxers about a US drug, and allegedly shouted at him repeatedly before they reached the station.

“The man pushed into me, and I felt myself being pushed towards the top of the escalator”, the MP said.

“Obviously I was extremely worried at this time. If I had lost my balance at that point, I would have tumbled down the escalator. It’s a long escalator, I could see a long escalator moving away from me, and I was being pushed from behind.

“I had to work to maintain my balance and stop myself falling down the escalator.”

Tarjanyi is accused of haranguing Mr Hancock during the short Tube ride to Bond Street, when the MP was accompanied by a Transport for London worker to safety.

“He carried on shouting at me and members of the public, it was quite a packed train, and members of the public on the train tried to pursuade him to desist”, said Mr Hancock.

“I felt intimidated.”

He said Tarjanyi was heard saying “I’ve been arrested 16 times and I want to go to court”, and Mr Hancock told the court: “This made me alarmed.

“If you have been to court before, you would be prepared to commit a crime in order to get there. That obviously made me feel unsafe.”

Mr Hancock said he is aware of a “haphazard” protest camp in Whitehall, believing it to be occupied by conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers.

He said their views are “ridiculous”, and told the court he is anxious not to help them gain extra publicity.

“I didn’t want to encourage people to harass me, and I didn’t want conspiracy theories to get further traction as they are wholly inaccurate.

“By this stage, I knew the man in question was prepared to do what it takes to end up in court. It puts you in a very difficult position as a public figure.”

He told the court he is regularly stopped by the public for selfies, questions, and polite conversation, but said of Tarjanyi: “This felt materially different from normal interactions with the public.”

He added: “In my time as a public figure, I can’t recall a time when I felt as intimidated as this.”

Tarjanyi, from Leyland in Lancashire, filmed himself in the two interactions with Mr Hancock, and denies the charge of harassment.

He says there was no deliberate physical contact, he accuses Mr Hancock of barging into him, and he denies his behaviour amounted to harassment.

The trial continues.