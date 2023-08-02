Matt Hancock ‘relieved’ anti-vax protester found guilty of harassment

Geza Tarjanyi, 62, followed Matt Hancock into Westminster underground station and shoved him at the top of the escalator in January - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Matt Hancock has said he is “relieved” an anti-vaccine protester who shoulder-barged him and accused him of murder was found guilty of harassment.

Geza Tarjanyi, 62, confronted the West Suffolk Tory MP, 44, near Parliament on Jan 19 and yelled: “Why did you kill so many people with Midazolam?”

Five days later Tarjanyi followed Mr Hancock into Westminster underground station and shoved him at the top of the escalator as he asked: “Why did you murder millions of people?”

Tarjanyi, of Leyland in Lancashire, was found guilty of harassment at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 2.

Mr Hancock said: “I am relieved at this guilty verdict. This individual didn’t just attack me, but he’s attacked several MPs and other public servants.

“We in the UK pride ourselves as a global symbol of democracy, built around respectful debate to build a more inclusive and harmonious society. Violence against anyone for their political beliefs is unacceptable.

“I would like to thank the CPS, Transport for London and the British Transport Police who have been fantastic throughout.”

Senior district judge Paul Goldspring said Tarjanyi “deliberately intimidated and harassed” the MP.