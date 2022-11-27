Matt Hancock reaches I’m A Celebrity final as eighth contender eliminated

Connie Evans
·3 min read
(ITV)
(ITV)

Matt Hancock has secured a place in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final after Mike Tindall became the eighth contestant to be eliminated.

The former England rugby player, 44, missed out on a place in Sunday’s finale to the former Health Secretary, 44, Jill Scott and Owen Warner, who will vie to be crowned the winner of the ITV reality show.

After leaving the celebrity camp, Tindall was greeted by his wife, the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Tindall.

He told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m pretty comfortable with it. It’s been an amazing journey. I think we’ve been very lucky with everyone that’s been in there and how the camp has worked together.

“Being in a team for long period of my life, I didn’t expect it to work as well as it did.”

Earlier in Saturday evening’s episode, Tindall had shared his thoughts on Mr Hancock’s position in the competition, saying: “Matt clearly wants to win.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph Tindall said: “Matt’s making sure his T-shirt and his phone numbers are on display at all times. Matt clearly wants to win.

“I’m taking great pleasure in turning it around every time he leaves camp. Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes.”

During the show hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly mocked Mr Hancock’s attempts to win as many public votes as possible, with Dec saying: “Matt Hancock showed off his new morning routine: shower, shave and show everyone the number on the back of your gilet.”

The celebrities took part in the much-loved Cyclone challenge, which saw them fight their way up a slippery, obstacle-ridden slope while trying to win stars for camp for one last time.

The former minister appeared delighted by the prospect of taking part, telling his campmates: “I never thought I’d make it to the Cyclone. It’s going to be absolutely brilliant, I can’t wait.”

As part of the challenge the celebrities were required to take on a superhero persona, with Tindall announcing: “I’m Quicksilver, wherever there are stars I must go.”

Warner proudly said: “I am Goldicocks, come on!”

Hancock added: “I am the Bronze Bronco and I’m holding on for dear life.”

And finally Scott said: “I’m Purple Reign, I must help my team!”

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Hancock said: “This is the one trial you look forward to.”

After facing the challenge and being rugby tackled by Tindall in the process, Hancock said: “I just thought, walk straight up the middle.

“Give the people what they want, a big target, and they loved it. And then I got landed on by Mike Tindall.

“It was even more fun than it looks. The contestants managed to secure all four stars.

The finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV1 on November 27 at 9pm.

