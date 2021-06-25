Matt Hancock news - live: Boris Johnson says he has ‘full confidence’ in minister after aide ‘affair’ photo

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has said he continues to have “full confidence” in Matt Hancock after the health secretary was accused of having an affair with one of his close aides and breaking Covid rules.

The PM’s spokesperson said that Mr Johnson had accepted his minister’s apology and considered the matter “closed”.

On Friday, Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” for breaching social distancing guidelines but made clear he did not intend to resign over the matter.

“I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter,” the health secretary said.

The Sun claimed that Mr Hancock was caught on camera kissing Gina Coladangelo, with the newspaper publishing security pictures reportedly taken on 6 May.

It was revealed in November that Ms Coladangelo had been given a role as a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), despite there being no public record of the appointment.

Read More

Who is Gina Coladangelo? The taxpayer-funded adviser Matt Hancock is accused of having an affair with

It should be over for Matt Hancock – but Boris Johnson is in a tricky position

Matt Hancock says he is ‘very sorry’ for breaking social distancing rules after being pictured with aide

Spotlight on Matt Hancock over appointment of close friend and lobbyist to health role