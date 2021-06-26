Matt Hancock news – live: Growing pressure for health secretary to resign as majority want him to stand down

Hancock outside No 10 (Getty)

Calls for Matt Hancock to resign have intensified after a snap poll by Savanta ComRes found that a clear majority of 58 per cent – including 46 per cent of Tory supporters – thought he should step aside, against just 25 per cent who said he should not.

The Labour Party has called for an investigation into the health secretary’s lockdown-breaching relationship with an aide, with deputy leader Angela Rayner saying in a letter to Boris Johnson that the senior minister had “failed to declare that he was engaged in a relationship with someone who he personally appointed at taxpayers’ expense to serve as an adviser”.

Mr Hancock, 42, acknowledged on Saturday that his embrace with married 43-year-old Gina Coladangelo had broken social distancing rules and said he was “very sorry”. But he made clear that he intended to fight to keep his job, and Mr Johnson later said he accepted his minister’s apology.

The prime minister, who has already declared that he considers the matter “closed”, was branded “spineless” for refusing to consider getting rid of Mr Hancock.