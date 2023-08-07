Matt Hancock mocked by Barbie fans over Ken video: ‘What is going on in the House of Commons?’

Matt Hancock is the latest to get swept up in Barbie mania.

Hancock, 44, is no stranger to TikTok, with the disgraced politician having first joined the social media platform during the pandemic when he served as health secretary.

He has posted several videos to his profile, which has more than 213,800 followers and 2.2 million likes.

In his latest video, Hancock has paid homage to Greta Gerwig’s recently released blockbuster Barbie.

The film has proven a huge hit among viewers and critics. Over the weekend, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll, surpassed the $1bn (£785m) mark at the box office.

In it, Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) grapples with questions of self-worth and identity. This comes to a climax with an emotive ballad, which features the lyrics: “I am Ken-ough!”

Since the film’s release, fans have been sharing their own takes on the viral moment.

On Sunday (6 August), the MP for West Suffolk posted a video of himself on a beach wearing a white shirt and shorts while passionately lip-syncing to the track.

People have reacted to Hancock’s video, which has been watched 1.5 million times.

“He needs an intervention,” commented one person. Another added: “I know it’s silly season but Matt Hancock is taking it too far.”

“Everyday in this country feels more and more like Black Mirror,” wrote a third person, referencing Netflix’s hit dystopian series.

“I open TikTok to this first thing when I was up. What is going on in the house of commons?” added someone else.

Hancock is no stranger to public disapproval. He was strongly criticised for his choice to appear in the ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year.

Hancock resigned as health secretary in June 2021 after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair with Gina Coladangelo, then his aide, in his ministerial office.

Hancock ended up coming third in the competition, behind winner, former England footballer Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.