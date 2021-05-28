Matt Hancock Broke Ministerial Code Over Shares In Sister’s Firm, Ethics Adviser Says

Health secretary Matt Hancock broke the ministerial code by failing to declare a significant stake in his sister’s company when it won an NHS framework contract, the government’s ethics adviser has said.

Hancock holds a 20% stake in Topwood Limited, which is owned and run by the health secretary’s sister and brother-in-law.

The firm was awarded a framework contract with NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) in February 2019, when Hancock was health secretary and had a stake in the company.

But he failed to declare an interest in the firm at the time and therefore breached the ministerial code, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests found.

Lord Geidt however said that the failure to declare the interest was “was as a result of [Hancock’s] lack of knowledge and in no way deliberate, and therefore, in technical terms, a minor breach of the ministerial code.”

The adviser went on: “In coming to this finding, I recognise that Hancock has acted with integrity throughout and that this event should in no way impugn his good character or ministerial record.”

But the revelation will only add to the pressure on Hancock following accusations that he wrongly told Dominic Cummings and others in government that people would be tested before being transferred into care homes during the Covid pandemic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.