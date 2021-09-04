Matt Hancock enjoys holiday with Gina Coladangelo in Switzerland

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has escaped to Switzerland with Gina Coladangelo for a holiday (PA Wire)

Matt Hancock has escaped to Switzerland for a romantic break with Gina Coladangelo.

The former Health Secretary has whisked his lover away to a £87-a-night in Villars-sur-Ollon, near Montreux, Switzerland where they were pictured earlier this week.

Mr Hancock has continued to pursue his romance with Ms Coladangelo.

Their holiday is understood their first trip abroad together since their relationship came to light in June, The Express reported.

CCTV images of Mr Hancock and Ms Coladangelo kissing were published by The Sun on June 25 which ended his marriage.

His 15-year marriage to his wife Martha broke down in the wake of the scandal.

Mr Hancock has three children from his marriage.

Ms Coladangelo also has three children with her multi-millionaire husband Oliver Tress who founded Oliver Bonas.

At the time the scandal broke, Mr Hancock said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time.”

