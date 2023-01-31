Matt Hancock: I'm a Celeb appearance not primarily about money

Mr Hancock took part in more bushtucker trials than any other contestant

Matt Hancock has said he did not "primarily" go on I'm A Celebrity for the money, despite his £320,000 fee.

The former health secretary donated £10,000 - 3% of his total fee - to two charities, which he defended as a "decent sum".

Mr Hancock said he went into the jungle "to try to show who I am".

The West Suffolk MP remains suspended from the Conservative Party for taking time off from his parliamentary duties to appear on the show.

Mr Hancock, who remains suspended by his party and sits as an independent, donated a portion of his fees to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association.

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, he argued the donation amounted to "more than my MPs' salary" during the time he was in the Jungle.

Mr Hancock, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at university, insisted also wanted to draw attention to the learning difficulty.

Mr Hancock argued he "certainly would have considered" doing the programme for £10.

He admitted there had been "discussion and negotiation over the fee" but denied he turned down initial offers to receive to get more money.

Mr Hancock continued to receive his MPs salary while on the show. Since appearing on I'm a Celebrity, the register of MPs interest show Mr Hancock has received £48,000 the serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries and £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In the interview Mr Hancock, who is standing down as MP at the next election, said he did not plan to appear on any more reality TV shows but was interested in presenting documentaries.

Despite public nominations for multiple gruelling trials in the Australian jungle, Mr Hancock came in third on the show behind footballer Jill Scott and actor Owen Warner.

But he faced criticism from across the political spectrum for going on the show, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he was "very disappointed" by the move.

Mr Hancock resigned as health secretary for breaking social distancing guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.