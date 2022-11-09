Matt Hancock fails to impress I’m A Celeb campsite after first Bushtucker Trial

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·4 min read

Matt Hancock has failed to impress his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates after a poor performance in his first Bushtucker Trial.

The former health secretary, 44, took part in the Beastly Burrows challenge with fellow late arrival, comedian Seann Walsh, after the pair entered the jungle during Wednesday evening’s episode of the ITV reality show.

Hancock and 36-year-old Walsh were given the impression that a number of their fellow contestants felt let down after they secured only six out of 11 stars available in the challenge.

As the pair arrived in the main camp, radio DJ Chris Moyles paid a visit to the Bush Telegraph and said: “Oh my god, two new people have arrived.

“One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one… I’ve got to go back and double check!”

Also speaking in the Bush Telegraph, soap star Sue Cleaver added: “I don’t know what to say.”

Journalist Charlene White wasted no time quizzing the new arrivals on what they were bringing to the camp, asking Hancock: “Have you won us stars?”

To which the MP replied: “We got six stars.”

Cleaver, 59, then added: “How many stars were there to get?”

After Hancock confirmed there were 11 stars up for grabs in total, the Coronation Street actress appeared disappointed, saying: “Eleven… yeah…”

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who completed a solo task on the previous episode and gained all nine stars on offer to him, added: “I got a full house so… you guys got a lot to live up to.”

Later, speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Hancock said: “They weren’t desperately impressed with six stars were they?”

To which Walsh laughed, replying: “They were not!”

After Hancock’s surprise arrival, his campmates began to banter with the West Suffolk MP, who had the Conservative Party whip removed after announcing his plans to join the show, and questioned him over his political decisions.

Referencing Hancock’s role in televised press conferences during the coronavirus pandemic, Moyles, 48, asked: “You’ve got to get it out of the way for me – please just say: ‘Next slide please’, and I’m really happy.”

After Hancock willingly said: “Next slide please, Culture Club frontman Boy George told him: “You’re really going to get it. You’re really going to get it. Not from me I mean, just from…”

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas also appeared interested in Hancock, asking him: “Why did you decide to come in?”

He replied: “Why? Because, all politicians are known – and me in particular – for being in a very sort of strict way of being, which is just not actually how we are.”

Douglas, 35, then asked: “How would you say you were?”

“More human than that,” Hancock replied.

When Cleaver told Hancock he was “a brave man”, he said: “Well, we’ll see how it goes.”

Douglas added: “I’m looking forward to getting to know you outside of everything else. That’s going to be good. Just be your authentic self.”

In the Bush Telegraph she appeared open to getting to know the MP, saying: “To be fair, everyone’s human. We all have our own personalities outside what we are seen in the media.

“So listen, Matt Hancock has come on, he obviously has something to prove, so hey, everyone’s got their own reasons as to why they’re here.”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Hancock and Walsh discovered they would be undercover moles in the main camp and were given a series of secret missions to undertake to earn the campmates their luxury items.

Called into Mole HQ – a separate secret camp where Hancock and Walsh started their jungle experience – the pair were told they must steal someone’s hat and gilet and bring them back to Mole HQ, call Moyles ‘Greg’ on three separate occasions, and convince the camp that one of them is a keen bird-watcher by re-creating the calls of fictional Australian birds.

After receiving their missions, Hancock and Walsh were told: “You should now head to main camp via the secret tunnel.

“Whenever you see one of the Tilley lamps flash in camp, this is your signal to return to Mole HQ.

“Good luck and remember what goes underground stays underground.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.