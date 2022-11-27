Matt Hancock evicted from I'm a Celebrity as Owen Warner and Jill Scott compete for crown

Matt Hancock in his final bushtucker trial - James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Matt Hancock has been evicted from the I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! jungle, leaving actor Owen Warner and lioness Jill Scott to compete for the crown.

The former health secretary was voted out of the competition on Sunday night, securing third place in the series after his final bushtucker trial.

The fact the MP has made it this far in the reality show has come as a surprise to many, after he drew significant criticism for entering and even lost the Tory whip.

