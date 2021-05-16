Matt Hancock defends involvement in PPE bid from former Tory MP

Andrew Woodcock
·4 min read
(BBC)
(BBC)

Health secretary Matt Hancock has insisted it was “perfectly reasonable” for him to help a former Conservative MP win a PPE deal worth £180 million.

Internal government emails show that Mr Hancock passed on to officials procuring personal protective equipment an approach from Brooks Newmark, a minister in David Cameron’s government who resigned after sending sexually explicit photographs of himself.

An aide to the health secretary sent the bid to the procurement team, asking for it to be brought the personal attention of the government’s PPE tsar Lord Deighton, describing it as “excellent” and calling for it to be dealt with “urgently”.

Mr Newmark was lobbying for a dog food company which had set up a firm to broker PPE deals for international suppliers. The deal led to millions of protective goggles being delivered by Hong Kong-based Worldlink Resources and there is no suggestion of wrong-doing on behalf of the company.

According to emails released under Freedom of Information rules and obtained by the Sunday Times, the former Braintree MP wrote to Mr Hancock on 27 May last year about the possibility of importing safety goggles from China, adding that he had “chatted with your spad [special adviser] ... He will be circulating this idea to you, Michael [Gove] and Liz [Truss]”.

Newmark attached a detailed proposal explaining that he had links to a “well connected and powerful” person in China but needed government help in accelerating deals.

Mr Hancock responded within hours to say: “Thanks. Definitely one for the PPE team who are firing on all cylinders now.”

In response, Mr Newmark said: “Can someone internally please lead the charge in trying to seriously explore this option. I have said all along I can help but I need yours and [Gove’s] support to help make this happen for the Govt.”

The following day, Mr Hancock’s aide sent an email to the PPE team, copying in the health secretary: “Please see below from former MP Brooks Newmark ... an excellent PPE proposal that the health secretary and I would be very grateful if Lord Deighton could look into urgently.”

On 1 June the Department of Health awarded a £178 million contract for protective goggles to the firm without a competitive tendering process.

Asked on BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show whether it was appropriate for him to get personally involved in a approach for a government contract from a former colleague, Mr Hancock replied: “Yes, it was absolutely appropriate for people to get in contact with anybody at the Department for Health when the country desperately needed PPE, and I sent this contact straight on to the PPE team, and they looked at it.

“I don’t have anything to do with the award of contracts.”

Challenged over whether Mr Newmark got “special treatment” because of his proposal being presented to Lord Deighton by the health secretary’s office, Mr Hancock said: “No, I just pinged it on.”

He did not respond to the question of how his office was in a position to say that the bid was “excellent” and needed looking at “urgently” if his involvement had simply been to pass the approach on.

Mr Hancock said: “We had a process in place to ensure that when there were opportunities to get hold of PPE to save lives on the front line, that they were looked at rapidly. And in this case, we ended up with 90 million goggles for people in the NHS as a result of this approach.”

It was “not true” that companies and individuals with personal contacts with ministers and their officials were able to jump the queue for PPE bids, he claimed.

“This process for making sure that when there were high-quality offers that they could be taken up rapidly, that process was open to everybody, and many, many people came through that process, and the result was we saved lives on the front line,” he said.

“At no point did we have a national outage of PPE, and I’m incredibly proud of my team that pulled that off.

“But of course when somebody approaches the health secretary in the middle of a pandemic when you’re desperately short of PPE, It’s perfectly reasonable for the health secretary then to send on the email and say ‘Can we have a look at this?’, and then I didn’t have anything to do with the signing of any of these contracts.

“I wanted it to be looked at. And, by the way, 90 million goggles later, I’m glad that I did.”

Lawyer Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, which is suing the government over its awarding of PPE contracts, said the “scandalous” contract revealed “VIP access to ministers”.

A government spokesperson said: “In response to this unprecedented global pandemic, our absolute priority has always been saving lives.

“Decisions on whether to award contracts for PPE are taken by officials. The decision making process includes whether the offer had cleared seven previous checks including clinical acceptability and financial due diligence.

“We take these checks very seriously. Ministers are not involved in this process.

“We have delivered over 11 billion items of PPE to protect our frontline workers and as the National Audit Office report recognised, all NHS providers they audited were able to get the equipment they needed in time.”

Read More

Matt Hancock says Covid strategy on track, but Indian variant has given disease 'more legs'

UK readies for major reopening but new variant sparks worry

Hug ‘carefully’ when restrictions on physical contact are lifted, says Matt Hancock

Latest Stories

  • Vanessa Bryant delivers moving speech as Kobe is inducted into Hall of Fame

    What a speech.

  • WNBA tip-off: Breanna Stewart continues dominant run in Storm rout of Aces

    Stewart finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

  • UFC 262 full results: Oliveira TKOs Chandler for lightweight title

    Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.

  • MacKinnon on track to return for Game 1 against Blues

    Nathan MacKinnon returned to the ice for practice Saturday and all signs point to him being back in the lineup for Game 1 of a first-round series against the St. Louis Blues.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Isles an anomaly in offense-driven East Division

    With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.

  • Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the greatest Hall of Fame class in history

    We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.

  • Anthony Davis reveals the one thing Kobe Bryant never told him

    Anthony Davis said it "would have been a dream" if he'd heard Kobe Bryant say one particular thing to him.

  • Lakers top Pacers 122-115, get one step closer to avoiding play-in tournament

    The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.

  • Detroit Pistons' Ben Wallace to be first undrafted player inducted into Hall of Fame

    Undrafted out of Virginia Union, Ben Wallace was traded to Detroit Pistons in 2000. He helped win 2004 title & was 4-time Defensive Player of the Year

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert reportedly retiring after NBA playoffs

    Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Report: Dodgers, Albert Pujols in agreement on major-league contract

    Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.

  • Urban Meyer says first-round RB Travis Etienne will work as WR at Jaguars minicamp

    The Jaguars coach may be looking for his next Percy Harvin.

  • Connor Brown leads Canada's roster at world championship

    Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Chris Webber will reportedly be elected to Basketball Hall of Fame after 8-year-wait

    Chris Webber will be announced as a member of the Class of 2021, per reports.

  • Palace recovers to beat Villa 3-2 in Premier League

    LONDON (AP) — Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for Crystal Palace helped his team edge out Aston Villa 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Roy Hodgson’s team trailed twice, through goals by John McGinn and Anwar El Ghazi for Villa, but a spirited second-half rally saw the hosts recover. Christian Benteke’s initial equalizer was followed up by goals after the break from Wilfried Zaha, via a deflection, and another academy graduate in left back Mitchell, who bundled in with six minutes left to earn Palace all three points. Both sides made changes as they have little to play for this season, with Jack Butland handed a surprise start in goal by Palace for his first Premier League appearance in three years. Jack Grealish started on the bench for Villa, who were missing Tyrone Mings and Matty Cash, and came on in the second half for his second substitute appearance since returning from three months out. McGinn scored after a weak clearance from stand-in Palace captain Gary Cahill, which presented the Villa captain for the day with the ball and the Scotland international curled into the bottom corner with expert precision. The Eagles responded well to going behind and recalled pair Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend tested Emi Martinez before Benteke came back to haunt his old club in the 32nd. Mitchell produced a fine chipped cross into the area and Benteke needed no invitation to head back across goal and into the corner. It was the Belgian’s ninth of the season and the third game in a row he had found the net, but parity would not last long. Ollie Watkins' flick header was perfect for El Ghazi to drill in from close range two minutes later after defender Joel Ward had been attracted to the ball. A heavy touch from Martinez almost gave Palace a chance 30 seconds into the second half, but Benteke failed to profit from it. The duo were involved again before the hour mark when the goalscorer was denied a second by a fingertip save from the Villa goalkeeper, with the crossbar also required. Grealish was summoned by Smith with 26 minutes left and one of his first major contributions was to deflect a fierce effort from Eberechi Eze wide. Palace was pressing for a second equalizer and while the arrival of center back James Tomkins on the field raised eyebrows, Hodgson also tweaked the formation following the substitution to a 4-4-2 and it paid dividends. Zaha, who had been wide left, was now in the middle and drifted away from his marker to control a pass by Eze. After he worked some space, the Ivory Coast international saw a shot deflect off Ahmed Elmohamady and beat Martinez. It was his 11th goal of the campaign — a personal best — and ensured he remain two clear of nearest challenger Benteke as the club’s top scorer. With the game wide open now, Eze came within inches of the winner in the 82nd minute when he smashed an effort against the crossbar, but the third goal for Palace did arrive two minutes later and via an unlikely source. After Zaha got to the byline and saw his cut-back only partially cleared, Eze’s shot into the ground was bundled in by the shoulder of Mitchell, who opened his account in professional football and earned the hosts a comeback victory. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press