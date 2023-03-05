Matt Hancock covered up inviting Gina Coladangelo to G7 dinners

The Lockdown Files Team
·2 min read
Matt Hancock - Andrew Parsons/Parsons Media
Matt Hancock - Andrew Parsons/Parsons Media

Matt Hancock took his mistress to private dinners with his US counterpart – and then later had a ministerial response altered to remove the suggestion he had invited her.

Gina Coladangelo, Mr Hancock’s lover, attended two evening meals as the health secretary’s guest at a G7 summit of health ministers held in Oxford.

Ms Coladangelo, an old university friend of Mr Hancock’s, had been appointed a non-executive director of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in September 2020, eight months before their affair began in early May 2021.

WhatsApp messages show that Ms Coladangelo was invited to two dinners as Mr Hancock’s guest with Xavier Becerra, the US secretary of state for health, on June 3 and June 4 at Mansfield College, Oxford University. Mr Hancock’s wife was not invited.

But after Mr Hancock was forced to resign over his affair, he was still able to exert influence to change a ministerial response over Ms Coladangelo’s attendance.

The Lockdown Files – more than 100,000 messages exchanged between ministers, officials and others – show how a parliamentary answer was changed after interference from Mr Hancock and Allan Nixon, his former political adviser.

Ben Bradshaw, the Labour MP, had asked in a parliamentary question “what role” Ms Coladangelo “played in the G7 health ministers’ meeting in June 2021”.

The “suggested reply” – written in July 2021 following Mr Hancock’s resignation over the affair – originally stated: “Gina Coladangelo attended the G7 health ministers’ meeting at the request of the previous secretary of state, for the Department of Health and Social Care.”

The draft response was forwarded to Mr Hancock by Mr Nixon, who had stayed on in the department to help Sajid Javid, the incoming minister.

He appears to have crossed out the response with a ball point pen and wrote over it instead: “Gina Coladangelo played an advisory role to the secretary of state at the G7 meeting.”

Mr Hancock suggested a further, watered-down version: “Gina Coladangelo attended the G7 in her role as a non-executive director of DHSC.”

When the final response was published on Oct 28, 2021, it had been altered again and stated: “Gina Coladangelo attended the G7 health ministers’ meeting as a part of the UK delegation.”

Any reference to Mr Hancock had been erased from the final response given in a written answer to Mr Bradshaw’s question, first submitted three months earlier in July 2021.

Mr Bradshaw had also asked about the cost to the public purse of her travel, subsistence and other expenses claimed by Ms Coladangelo. Mr Hancock had wanted that response to be “zero”, but was overruled by Sir Chris Wormald, the department’s permanent secretary.

The messages contained in The Lockdown Files emerged in correspondence between Mr Hancock and Mr Nixon on Sept 10, 2021:

Latest Stories

  • A coconut tree farm caught fire in South Miami-Dade. See what the rescue teams saw

    Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a smoldering blaze at a coconut palm tree farm for hours Friday morning and afternoon.

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • Smith's Ambulance Services employees discover they lost their jobs from a Facebook post

    Janelle Evans says she spent Thursday evening preparing for her next shift as a primary-care paramedic with Smith's Ambulance Services, her employer for almost two years. That was until she logged into Facebook and discovered she no longer had the job. Eastern Health announced Thursday evening that Smith's Ambulance Services would no longer be providing ambulance services to the Whitbourne area. Evans says she was made aware that Eastern Health had abruptly cut her employer's contract only throu

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taps ex-pastor to Disney oversight board who once said men are turning gay because 'there's estrogen in the water from birth control pills': report

    Scientific studies have found that only less than 1% of the estrogen found in drinking water is from birth control pills.

  • Arizona governor won't proceed with execution set by court

    PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vowed Friday that her administration won't carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general. The Democratic governor’s promise not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and that those requirements were met in

  • Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an 'excellent idea'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea." He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term. She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force

  • Three senators face criticism over trip to Israel, meeting with right-wing politician

    OTTAWA — Three Canadian senators are facing criticism after visiting Israel and inviting a right-wing politician to Canada. Senate Speaker George Furey joined Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett and unaffiliated Sen. Patti LaBoucane-Benson on a trip to Israel this week. They met with local officials including Amir Ohana, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, which announced the senators had invited him to visit Canada. Ohana has previously caused controversy by claiming in media interviews tha

  • Texas congressman who broke with GOP is censured

    Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district. The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman's willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle. Gonzales was defiant before the vote and did not attend the meeting of Texas GOP leaders and activists in Austin.

  • Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

    Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO skips second town hall after Ohio toxic train derailment

    ‘We feel horrible about it,’ Norfolk Southern representative told residents of East Palestine about the train derailment

  • Israelis rally again against government's judicial overhaul

    TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week on Saturday to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system. Saturday night's demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other locations began peacefully. Police sprayed water cannons at the protesters.

  • Biden and Scholz: US, Germany in 'lockstep' on Ukraine war

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met privately in the Oval Office for more than an hour Friday after declaring themselves in “lockstep” on maintaining pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Even their top advisers were left out of the conversation. When the meeting ended, Biden and Scholz walked across the hall to the Roosevelt Room, where the American and German officials had been mingling. Biden joked that the two leaders had solved all the

  • Bill to ban gray machines in Kentucky tabled by House

    Bill to ban gray machines in Kentucky tabled by House

  • The US could be 4 months away from a potentially disastrous debt-ceiling breach, but nobody's negotiating over how to fix it

    Republicans want to negotiate spending cuts in a debt ceiling increase. Democrats don't. That impasse puts the nation dangerously close to default.

  • HS2 is an emblem of failing Britain

    How apt. On the same day that new figures emerged showing Britain’s woeful train services have never been worse, the boss of HS2 was back on the BBC desperately trying to make the case for the country’s biggest white elephant – again.

  • Utah governor says he plans to sign abortion clinic ban

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday that he plans to sign a measure that would effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state, meaning hospitals will soon be the only places where they can be provided in the state. After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval. The move comes less than a year after th

  • Biden has big plans for 'semiconductor clusters' — will companies play along?

    Some industry voices have been grumbling about the many restrictions on the money earmarked for the plans.

  • Russian noodle stunt MP summoned to court for ‘discrediting the army’

    A Russian MP who wore noodles on his ears while watching a Vladimir Putin speech has been summoned to court.

  • Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'

    Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island. A globe-spanning U.S. intelligence investigation declassified on Wednesday concluded it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the mysterious sickness, first identified in the Cuban capital of Havana but which has afflicted U.S. diplomats and spies worldwide. "This conclusion ... confirms what we already knew," Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters in an interview in Havana late on Thursday.

  • PM says reconciliation efforts will be a big factor in choosing next RCMP commissioner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says appointing an Indigenous person as the next RCMP commissioner is an "excellent idea," but he's looking to appoint the "right" leader regardless of their background. During a news conference Friday, Trudeau was asked to respond to calls for Ottawa to hire an Indigenous commissioner for the first time ever. Proponents of the idea see it as a way to heal the sometimes fraught relationship between the national police force and Indigenous communities. "I think it's