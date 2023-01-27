Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson's earnings since they left government revealed

The former health secretary was paid £320,000 for his appearance on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Boris Johnson received nearly £1 million in a month to bring his earnings this parliament up to £2.3 million while Matt Hancock received £320,000 for his appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

The latest updates to the MPs register of interests show Mr Johnson received £510,000 as an advance on his upcoming book described as "a memoir like no other".

The register records Mr Johnson as having worked on his memoir for ten hours.

He also earned £200,892.86 for a speech to Aditya Birla Management, an Indian conglomerate, and £246,406.57 from Bloomberg Singapore for a speech he made in the city.

The former prime minister earned £3,000 for an article he wrote for The Spectator magazine, which he said took an hour to write.

Johnson also declared a gift of flowers and chocolates worth £785 from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign affairs minister for the United Arab Emirates.

His total earnings from 14 December to 13 January were £960,298.

Johnson's memoir will be published by HarperCollins. His wife, Carrie is also believed to be writing a book.

Mr Johnson has now made £2,328,964 in extra earnings since the start of this parliament in December 2019.

Mr Hancock, who had the Conservative whip removed for appearing on ITV show I'm A Celebrity, revealed he earned £320,000 from the programme - £17,777 a day.

It was also revealed he donated £10,000 from his fee to charity.

The former health secretary was also paid £10,000 for a speech to Blemain Finance and £48,000 for an interview and serialisation of his book in the Daily Mail.

He previously declared £45,000 for taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which has not yet been broadcast.

He filmed the Channel 4 show before flying out to the Australian jungle, but it will be screened later this year.

The register of members' interests shows he joined the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins during Liz Truss's short-lived premiership.

He spent 80 hours on the show, which sees celebrities compete against each other in a series of challenging military training exercises, between 24 September and 8 October.