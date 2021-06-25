Matt Hancock accused of ‘having affair with close aide’ Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock leaves No 10 after the daily press briefing in May, with Gina Coladangelo in the green coat (Getty Images)

The health secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of cheating on his wife with a close friend and lobbyist who is a taxpayer-funded adviser to his department.

He was allegedly caught on camera kissing Gina Coladangelo, according to The Sun , which published photographs of what it called a “steamy clinch”.

The security camera pictures were taken on 6 May but the pair have been seen together on other occasions, the newspaper said.

Mr Hancock, 42, has been married for 15 years to Martha, and the pair have three children. Ms Coladangelo, 43, is also married with three children.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Ms Coladangelo, who met Mr Hancock when both were attending Oxford University , was a director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, which promises clients help to “navigate and influence complex legislation”.

In November it emerged she was given a role as non-executive director at the DHSC, earning at least £15,000 a year and having scrutiny over its running, but there was no public record of the appointment.

She is also communications director at fashion and homeware shop Oliver Bonas, which was founded by her husband.

In June 2020, the store featured on a government blog hailing its efforts to reopen after the first lockdown.

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Labour demands sleaze inquiry into Matt Hancock ‘promotion’ of healthcare firm

Queen describes Matt Hancock as ‘poor man’ at meeting with Johnson