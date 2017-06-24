Matt Hagan tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Norwalk

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) -- Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals with his track-record time Friday night.

Hagan took his third No. 1 qualifier of the season with a 3.865-second pass at 333.33 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T.

''I feel pretty good about this track and this car, so we definitely feel like we have an opportunity to turn on four win lights tomorrow,'' Hagan said. ''We know we need to put this car in the winner's circle a few more times to move to the top spot in the standings, and that's really what we are trying to do.''

Doug Kalitta led the Top Fuel qualifiers, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

Kalitta broke the track time record Friday night with a 3.709 at 327.43. Anderson ran a 6.584 at 210.24 pass in a Chevrolet Camaro during the fourth and final session, and Smith had a 6.824 at 196.16 on a Victory Gunner in his third qualifying run.