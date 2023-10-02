Matt Gaetz Officially Tries to Remove Kevin McCarthy

Ken Cedeno/Reuters

After months of threats and chaotic infighting, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is finally facing a vote on whether he will continue to lead the House Republican majority.

On Monday evening, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) formally filed a “motion to vacate the chair,” a procedural maneuver that forces an up-or-down vote on ousting McCarthy as Speaker.

The Florida congressman had telegraphed his intention to call the vote after McCarthy advanced a bill to avert a government shutdown on Saturday, which passed over significant GOP opposition thanks to near-unanimous support from House Democrats.

“I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid,” Gaetz said Sunday on CNN. “I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy.”

The formal filing of the motion kicks off a two-day clock before a vote can occur. At any point until then, a lawmaker can call a vote to table the motion to vacate, which would trigger an immediate vote on killing the motion.

It’s unclear how much support Gaetz, the most vocal and vehement critic of McCarthy, has in his corner. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced her support for keeping McCarthy on Monday morning.

In any case, it’s certain that any effort to oust McCarthy will fail without a clear majority of House Democratic votes. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has not indicated how Democratic leadership will instruct the caucus to vote.

In the modern history of Congress, the motion to vacate has almost never been used. In 2015, right-wing House Republicans attempted to leverage it to oust former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), but they never forced a vote. The last time the procedural tool forced a vote to vacate the speakership was in 1910.

As a condition for winning the speakership in January over determined opposition, McCarthy agreed to allow even one lawmaker to call a motion to vacate.

