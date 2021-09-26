Matt Gaetz Defends Tucker Carlson – By Pushing Replacement Theory

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is defending Tucker Carlson and replacement theory — the racist and xenophobic notion that Caucasians are being replaced by migrants being brought into the United States.

Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson has been touting replacement theory in recent months. In an interview with Megyn Kelly last week, Carlson said the Biden administration was trying “to change the racial mix of the country.” He added: “In political terms, this policy is called ‘the great replacement,’ the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries.”

“The great replacement” is a term commonly used by white nationalists and other racist organizations.

Gaetz’s tweeted that Carlson is “correct” about replacement theory as an explanation for “what is happening in America.” While Gaetz did not explain further, it’s implied he is talking about the resettlement of Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban took over. He added that the Anti-Defamation League is a “racist organization.”

The organization previously called for Carlson to be fired for accusing Biden with the replacement theory. “‘The Great Replacement’ theory and its racist and xenophobic roots have served as the inspiration for multiple mass shootings and deadly attacks,” the ADL tweeted last Friday.

In response, media mogul and CEO of Fox Lachlan Murdoch came to Carlson’s defense, saying that Carlson decried and rejected the theory.

The ADL is a racist organization. https://t.co/32Vu60HrJK — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 25, 2021