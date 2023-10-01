Matt Gaetz announces plans to oust Kevin McCarthy from House speakership

WASHINGTON — Conservative hardliner Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., announced Sunday he will attempt to eject House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his post this week.

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Gaetz said he will file what is known as a motion to vacate against McCarthy this week, a push to remove him from his leadership position.

"I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid," Gaetz said. "I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy."

The move represents an intense escalation of House conservatives' hostility towards McCarthy. Gaetz' commitment comes after the speaker relied on Democrats to pass a short-term, stopgap spending measure to keep the government open and avert a shutdown on Saturday.

Gaetz has repeatedly threatened to file a motion to vacate if McCarthy ever reached across the other side of aisle.

House Republicans were consumed by turmoil in recent weeks over infighting between moderate GOP lawmakers and a handful of hard-right lawmakers who have refused to entertain anything short of their demands for deep spending cuts that had no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with members of the media following a meeting of the Republican House caucus on September 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The government is expected to enter a shutdown at midnight if a last-minute budget deal is not reached by the House on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to boot McCarthy from speakership