Matt Fitzpatrick takes share of lead into final round of US Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Casey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Thomas
    Justin Thomas
    American golfer
Matt Fitzpatrick’s second shot on the first hole on Saturday (Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick’s second shot on the first hole on Saturday (Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick will take a share of the lead into the final round of the US Open as he seeks a first major title and historic Brookline double.

Defending champion Jon Rahm looked set to finish an eventful day on top of the leaderboard when he birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th to take the outright lead, only to run up a double bogey on the 18th.

Rahm was unlucky to catch a fairway bunker with a well-struck drive, but then drilled his second shot into the face of the hazard and found more sand in front of the green with his third.

The resulting six dropped the Ryder Cup star back to three under par, a shot behind Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, who had overcome the blustery conditions to shoot 68 and 67 respectively.

For the second major in succession, England’s Fitzpatrick will contest the closing round from the final group, having partnered Mito Pereira in the US PGA at Southern Hills last month.

On that occasion a closing 73 meant Fitzpatrick missed out on the play-off between Zalatoris and Justin Thomas by two shots, Thomas securing his second US PGA title in the three-hole shootout.

A victory on Sunday would see Fitzpatrick join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course, Nicklaus doing so at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972.

Matt Fitzpatrick on the 18th hole (AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick on the 18th hole (AP)

Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, the same year Justin Rose became the last Englishman to win the US Open at Merion.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it (winning). It would just mean the world,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s obviously a special place for me and to go one step further and win a US Open round here would be even more special.

“The US amateur was one of the biggest achievements in my career and still is, and if I won a major here tomorrow it would definitely overtake it

“My family are in town, I’ve got a couple of friends here as well and the family I am staying with are fun as well, so I’ll have plenty of distractions which will be good with a late tee-time.

“I’m excited to give myself another chance in a major just a month later, I am just really proud with the way I played.”

Rory McIlroy carded a disappointing 73 (AP)
Rory McIlroy carded a disappointing 73 (AP)

Rory McIlroy’s chances looked to be fading fast when he covered his opening seven holes in three over par to slip five behind world number one Scottie Scheffler, who had holed from 102 yards for an eagle on the eighth to reach six under.

However, Scheffler ran up a double bogey on the short 11th and dropped further shots on the next three holes, while McIlroy birdied the 11th and relied on a brilliant display of putting to keep the leaders in his sights on one under, despite a disappointing 73.

Zalatoris has yet to win on the PGA Tour but has recorded five top-10 finishes in his last six completed majors, including a play-off defeat in last month’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

And the 25-year-old proved once again his game is ideally suited to the sport’s biggest events with a superb 67 featuring four birdies and a solitary bogey, to set the target at four under par.

“After the US PGA that was a bitter pill to swallow, but I feel good about my game,” Zalatoris said.

“Tomorrow is going to be no simple test, you look at the major champions on the leaderboard and this course is a beast. The job is not even close to being done.”

Thomas was accidentally introduced as Justin Thompson on the first tee and was then overheard expressing his frustration after being denied a drop from near a drain in the fourth fairway.

“That’s what pisses me off, because so many other people would lie about being able to hit that, but it’s just like, I’m not going to hit it (the drain),” Thomas complained. “That’s bull****, man.”

Speaking after a round of 72 left him three over par, Thomas said: “I called an official to get a ruling on it, and in the spirit of the game I wasn’t going to hit the drain.

“I felt like I very easily could have told her (the rules official) that I was going to and gotten a free drop, but I wasn’t.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This result continues Montreal’s poor form (7-6-2) while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer with a marker in the 67th minute. The best word to describe the first half is prudent. Despite being amongst the most offensively minded teams in the league, both teams just

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call on Saturday.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • River Lions cruise past BlackJacks to take hold of 2nd place in CEBL

    EJ Onu recorded a season-high 15 points to go along with four blocks to help propel the Niagara River Lions to an 89-78 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in St. Catharines, Ont. The River Lions had five players score in double figures as they took possession of the second seed in league standings, only trailing the Hamilton Honey Badgers. The BlackJacks (1-6) started strong on the road, going up 16-8 just seven minutes into the game. Turning the tables, Niagara (6-3) quickly cut the

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend