Matt Fitzpatrick storms back to win RBC Heritage with thrilling finish

Fitzpatrick after winning on the third playoff hole against Spieth - Getty Images

What a way for Matt Fitzpatrick to chalk up his first win since last June’s US Open glory. Not only did he face down Jordan Spieth in the RBC Heritage but the Englishman did so with one of the great shots in a PGA Tour play-off.

If any swing of a club could ever be deemed worthy of the ludicrous £3 million first prize in North Carolina - Jon Rahm’s cheque for winning the Masters the previous Sunday was actually £200,000 less - it was Fitzpatrick’s nine-iron on the third extra-hole. The audacious approach to the par four pitched a few yards over the bunker guarding the green and rolled up to a matter of inches.

It was clinical and brutal, and somewhere the Europe Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, was howling in delight. When the home side attempt to win back the trophy in Rome later this year, Donald should have Fitzpatrick’s wonder-strike on loop in the team room. The young Americans are brilliant, no doubt. But the quiet son of a bank manager has just re-emphasised they are not unbeatable.

What. A. Shot. 👏@MattFitz94 nearly holes it for the win on the third playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/hIhOz9owmX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2023

If any critics - US perhaps - were in any doubt of the quality of the 28-year-old or the strength of Sheffield steel, then this nerveless display in the “elevated” $20 million event must remove every question mark. Fitzpatrick’s poor form of the opening few months of the season certainly seems blessedly in the rear-view wing mirror.

After coming a highly respectable 10th at Masters, when arriving in Georgia fearing he would miss the cut, Fitzpatrick built on that radically improved display to prevail at his “second favourite course” to follow up on his US Open breakthrough 10 months ago.

Story continues

They always say that the next win after a major is so important and considering the opposition and the manner in which he prevailed then this must apply doubly to Fitzpatrick. There were 21 of the world’s top 25 in the field of this "designated event".

The resonance of the venue should also not be underestimated. It might not be Brookline - the historic Boston layout where Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur and then the US Open - but he was first taken by his parents to Harbour Town as a six-year-old and still carries a replica head cover in his bag of the course’s iconic lighthouse.

“I was telling Billy [Foster, his caddie] that it does not get better than this,” Fitzpatrick said. “I came here as a kid with my folks and my brother and I just fantasised about one day playing here in a big competition. It shows me how far I’ve come.”

A holiday in 1991, a dream day in 2023. Fitzpatrick moves up to World No 8, his highest ranking yet, and with another huge scalp on his CV.

Even if the plaid jacket with which Fitzpatrick was presented was, of course, nowhere near the garmented status of the greenjacket that Ryder Cup teammate Rahm donned, Fitzpatrick will take plenty. And not just the outrageous payday.

Spieth looked all over the successful defending champion when he played the first 13 holes in five-under to overhaul Fitzpatrick’s overnight lead. However, Fitzpatrick birdied the 15th and 16th to draw level and on 17-under - following a 66 for Spieth and a 68 for Fitzpatrick - they battled on with Patrick Cantlay in third one behind.

Spieth had chances to bury it on the first two holes of sudden death, yet was left with no answer to Fitzpatrick’s touch of magic.

“Matt played tremendous golf coming in,” Spieth said. “I had a couple of putts to win that play-off and don't know how the one on the first playoff hole didn't go in.

“I think if I hit the same putt 10 times, it goes in eight times. It just wasn't meant to be. Matt was great.”