Matt Evers reveals he will not return for new Dancing On Ice series

Matt Evers has announced he will not return for Dancing On Ice next year.

The professional skater’s career on the ITV show began during its first series in 2006 when he was partnered with EastEnders actress Bonnie Langford.

Evers was also part of the celebrity ice skating programme’s first same-sex pairing alongside Steps star Ian “H” Watkins.

On Saturday, he released a statement saying: “I have some news to share. I knew this day would come at some point but I won’t be returning to Dancing On Ice this series… After 15 series of the show it was sadly time to hang up the skates for now.

“I have loved every minute of it (honestly!), I’ve had some incredible partners over the years and we have created some fantastic TV moments.

“I mean who can forget that fall from Gemma (Collins), or the wardrobe malfunction from Pamela (Anderson). And I was honoured to make history with H as the first ever UK same sex televised partnership.”

This year, he had been partnered with former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

Evers also said: “I’ll miss each and everyone on the show, in front and behind the camera – and all of you the fans too. But of course I’ll be watching and commenting – which I can now be totally 100% honest about so watch out – haha.”

Some more news from DOI HQ ❄️ @TheMattEvers is hanging up his skates and won't be taking part in the new series. Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future 🤍#DancingOnIce — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 21, 2023

Evers won the third series with Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw and has also been partnered with former model Heather Mills, Loose Women star Denise Welch, Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and TV presenter Denise Van Outen.

He was also paired with model Lara Worthington on the Australian spin-off show, Torvill And Dean’s Dancing On Ice, in 2006.

Evers also posted a video on Instagram in which he said: “The past few months haven’t been easy, to say the least, navigating a new world of change, retirement, to finding my feet outside of the ice has been difficult, but you know, given my competitive nature and my tenacity, everything’s (going to) be okay.”

Paying tribute to his skating partners, he also said: “I may have taught you how to skate but individually, you did teach me something about myself. I’m not going to get into all of that right now because that’s going to be in my book.”

Underneath his post, his former partners including Palmer, The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor wished him the best for the future.

Palmer wrote: “You are so amazing in every way. Im blessed to call you my friend.”

Brown also wrote: “My darling boy. Proud doesn’t come close. You deserve the world. Stand tall, look ahead and never ever change. Love you Matt.”

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said Evers has been “a huge part of the show from the very first series creating some of the show’s iconic moments”.

They added: “Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 for a nine-week run.