Matt Eberflus' reasoning for Bears' challenge shows he's unfit as head coach

Matt Eberflus has shown time and time again that he's unfit to serve as Chicago Bears head coach, which he'll likely get to do for these final six games because this organization has never fired a head coach midseason -- even when it's deserving.

Eberflus was asked about his unsuccessful challenge on a 69-yard pass from Sam Darnold to Jordan Addison on the first play of the second half, where there was a question of if Addison stepped out of bounds. But it's Eberflus' explanation for why he threw the challenge flag that is most concerning and once again shows why he should not be the Bears' head coach.

“First of all, I threw the challenge flag because it was an explosive,” Eberflus said.

Wait, what?

“It’s always warranted to challenge when you’ve got that big of a gain," he said "... It’s worth it even if we don’t have the best look that we want to have.”

Um, that's not how it works.

While there's nothing wrong with challenging a play that you have conviction on, it's something else entirely to challenge a play for the reason Eberflus gave. Essentially, it sounds like Eberflus believes he can throw a challenge when a big play doesn't go their way, even when the replay shows that it's a waste.

There are people whose job it is to watch to see if the team should challenge a play. It's not used to attempt to rewrite an explosive play in your favor.

Now it makes sense why Eberflus is 0-for-4 on challenges this season and 2-for-9 during his three-year Bears tenure. And it's just another reason in a long line of reasons why Eberflus should be excused from this team as soon as humanly possible.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Matt Eberflus' reasoning for Bears' challenge shows he's unfit as HC