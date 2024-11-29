Matt Eberflus getting fired after the Thanksgiving timeout disaster led to all the Black Friday jokes

Normally, the Monday after the final week of the NFL season is known as Black Monday, when a bunch of head coaches are fired as non-contenders start over from scratch.

But Matt Eberflus is getting his pink slip a day after the final botched play on Thanksgiving, an absolute disaster of clock management that the now-ex-Chicago Bears coach defended in the face of all the deserved criticism.

Despite the fact that he was confident he'd be coaching next week, as he said on Friday morning, he was, in fact, reportedly fired him.

That led to all the Black Friday jokes:

Black Friday: For the first time in the 100-plus year history of the franchise, the Chicago Bears have made an in-season head-coaching change, firing Matt Eberflus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2024

MATT EBERFLUS GONE IN BLACK FRIDAY INSTEAD OF BLACK MONDAY LIKE I THOUGHT pic.twitter.com/CVlxH4rXWF — Erin 🌚 (@_user_erin_) November 29, 2024

Bears break from tradition and fire a coach mid-season. By god was this one long overdue.



One end of game Eber-flub too many and Eberflus exits on Black Friday instead of Black Monday https://t.co/mrkGEpHKxP — Good Teams Win, Great Teams Cover (@GTW_GTC) November 29, 2024

