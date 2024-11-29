Advertisement

Matt Eberflus getting fired after the Thanksgiving timeout disaster led to all the Black Friday jokes

charles curtis
·1 min read
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151493 ORIG FILE ID: 2186684567
Normally, the Monday after the final week of the NFL season is known as Black Monday, when a bunch of head coaches are fired as non-contenders start over from scratch.

But Matt Eberflus is getting his pink slip a day after the final botched play on Thanksgiving, an absolute disaster of clock management that the now-ex-Chicago Bears coach defended in the face of all the deserved criticism.

Despite the fact that he was confident he'd be coaching next week, as he said on Friday morning, he was, in fact, reportedly fired him.

That led to all the Black Friday jokes:

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Matt Eberflus getting fired after the Thanksgiving timeout disaster led to all the Black Friday jokes