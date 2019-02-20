Matt Duchene may have played his final game for Ottawa



It appears that the end of the Matt Duchene era (can we call it that?) in Canada’s capital is nigh.

After being traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Ottawa Senators in November of 2017, it looks like the 28-year-old will be on the move before Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

TSN’s Darren Dreger announced the latest development on Tuesday evening.

Plan is to not risk injury therefore Duchene not expected to be in the lineup for the Sens on Thursday. May have played last game with Ottawa. https://t.co/xe6d3QDq9y — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 19, 2019





With the Senators comfortably out of the playoff picture, it was revealed earlier this week by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Duchene would be made available for trade at the right price. On top of that, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun on Monday wrote that the Winnipeg Jets are particularly interested in Ottawa’s pending unrestricted free agents, including Duchene.

We’ve been told to make of all this what we will, but by confirming that he will be scratched against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, there’s good reason to believe that he’ll be on the move before Monday.

Duchene’s 27 goals and 58 points both place him second on the Senators this season. If he continues to collect points like he has been, the 2018-19 campaign may be the first of his career where he averages more than a point per game.

He’s currently in the final season of a 5-year, $30 million contract.

If only we could get another leaked video from an Uber driver in Arizona to know his unfiltered thoughts about all of these rumours and speculation.

Matt Duchene will be scratched against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

