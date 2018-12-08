Matt Duchene injury update: Senators forward goes on IR and could miss weeks, report says

Matt Duchene, the Ottawa Senators' leading scorer, has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. A report says he could be out weeks.

The 27-year-old forward injured his groin chasing a puck in Ottawa’s 5-2 loss to the Canadiens Thursday night. GM Pierre Dorion told reporters Duchene is out for "weeks."

It's a big blow to the Senators' offense. Duchene is ninth in the NHL in scoring with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists). Ottawa is also playing without veteran forward Bobby Ryan, who is out indefinitely with a concussion.

Duchene, who is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, made headlines early last month when an Uber video showed him and several other Senators players mocking the team's coaching staff. Duchene apologized for the incident.