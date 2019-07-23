Matt Duchene hilariously snaps back at Michael Buble after being called an 'idiot'

It's 2019, Mr. Buble. If you say something about someone to thousands of people during a concert, that person is probably going to find out. (Getty Images)

While performing at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Sunday night, Michael Buble must have been ‘Feeling Good’ after making a few comments about the city’s NHL team, the Blue Jackets.

According to Dave Maetzold, the squad’s rinkside reporter for Fox Sports Ohio, the Canadian crooner had some thoughts about the difficult offseason that the team went through after loading up for a deep playoff run at the trade deadline in February.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Canadian Michael Buble at the Schott tonight says to the crowd: “I know that Bobrovsky, Panarin and Duchene were idiots for leaving.” And added, he was rooting so hard for #CBJ to take out Tampa. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/urrXU9tivP — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 22, 2019

While the statement may come off as pandering to an audience that recently watched three of its top players leave town during free agency, there may not be a celebrity more qualified to chat puck. That and Buble’s diehard Canucks fandom are beside the point, though.

Less than 24 hours after Buble’s comments hit Twitter, one of its targets (who also calls Canada ‘Home’) responded lightheartedly.

.@MichaelBuble does this mean my family and I should find a new Christmas album to listen to this year?! 😭😜😂 #nohardfeelings 🇨🇦 — Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) July 22, 2019

Story continues

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter may ask to ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’, but Duchene looks to have picked up the last laugh here.

Buble knows a thing or two about writing hits that send middle-aged women into a tizzy, but it’s his 2011 album Christmas that likely has some of his most well-known and overplayed tunes whenever the season of merriness approaches.

After the Ottawa Senators traded Duchene to the Blue Jackets in February, he was a big part of Columbus’ miraculous four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. The Blue Jackets would go on to fall to the Boston Bruins — the eventual Stanley Cup finalists — in the following round and Duchene inked a seven-year, $56 million deal with the Nashville Predators.

Bobrovsky, meanwhile, signed a seven-year deal with the Florida Panthers and Panarin put pen to paper with the New York Rangers.

Buble’s current tour will take him to Scotiabank Arena on Friday and Saturday.

We’ll see if he has the stones to make any comments about Tyler Ennis having the audacity to leave town and sign with the Ottawa Senators back on July 1.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports