Matt DiBenedetto tops final Cup practice at Bristol

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

DiBenedetto, who learned this week he will be out at Leavine Family Racing at the conclusion of the 2019 season, led the way in final practice at 128.848mph.

was second on the speed charts but the session did not end the way he would have wanted. While lapping, he suffered a power steering failure and dropped fluid around the track.

"Just blew the power steering pump, blew the guts out of it," he told NBCSN. "Happened right in the middle of (Turns) 3 and 4 when you're fully turned left ... it was an instant kind of snap. Not sure what it did to my shoulder but I just needed a second.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"That stinks but at least we didn't hit the wall or nothing."

Blaney also topped the five lap, ten lap and 15 consecutive lap averages.

NASCAR decided to add an extra 12 minutes to the session following the track cleanup. 

rounded out the top-five.

1

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

88

14.892

 

 

128.848

2

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

53

14.962

0.070

0.070

128.245

3

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

69

14.964

0.072

0.002

128.228

4

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

83

14.965

0.073

0.001

128.219

5

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

53

14.971

0.079

0.006

128.168

6

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

68

14.991

0.099

0.020

127.997

7

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

48

15.009

0.117

0.018

127.843

8

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

71

15.036

0.144

0.027

127.614

9

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

79

15.047

0.155

0.011

127.520

10

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

83

15.048

0.156

0.001

127.512

11

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

53

15.098

0.206

0.050

127.090

12

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

68

15.162

0.270

0.064

126.553

13

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

116

15.165

0.273

0.003

126.528

14

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

77

15.176

0.284

0.011

126.436

15

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

92

15.195

0.303

0.019

126.278

16

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

59

15.198

0.306

0.003

126.253

17

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

84

15.198

0.306

0.0

126.253

18

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

99

15.201

0.309

0.003

126.229

19

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

65

15.204

0.312

0.003

126.204

20

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

85

15.230

0.338

0.026

125.988

21

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

76

15.254

0.362

0.024

125.790

22

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

84

15.257

0.365

0.003

125.765

23

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

34

15.257

0.365

0.0

125.765

24

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

60

15.284

0.392

0.027

125.543

25

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

105

15.291

0.399

0.007

125.486

26

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

72

15.297

0.405

0.006

125.436

27

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

62

15.30

0.408

0.003

125.412

28

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

92

15.326

0.434

0.026

125.199

29

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

55

15.336

0.444

0.010

125.117

30

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

85

15.376

0.484

0.040

124.792

31

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

19

15.474

0.582

0.098

124.002

32

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

9

15.639

0.747

0.165

122.693

33

36

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

 

Ford

50

15.649

0.757

0.010

122.615

34

54

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

18

15.656

0.764

0.007

122.560

35

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

57

15.682

0.790

0.026

122.357

36

52

United States
United States

 Kyle Weatherman 

 

Chevrolet

51

15.881

0.989

0.199

120.824

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

36

16.0

1.108

0.119

119.925

What to Read Next