Matt DiBenedetto takes second at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Matt DiBenedetto finished second in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

DiBenedetto’s top five finish added 35 points to his season total.

DiBenedetto qualified in 19th position. The sixth-year driver has accumulated four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in his career.

The second-place result on Sunday was the first time DiBenedetto has cracked the top five at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It also marks his first top-10 finish at Las Vegas.

The Grass Valley, California native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting eight spots higher than his career mark of 27.1 and completing the race 22 places ahead of his 24.1 career average finish.

DiBenedetto battled against a field of 38 drivers on the way to his second-place finish. The race endured nine cautions and 37 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 25 lead changes.

Joey Logano secured the win in the race, followed by DiBenedetto’s second-place finish. Ricky Stenhouse Jr crossed in third, Austin Dillon secured fourth place, and Jimmie Johnson finished off the top five.

Chase Elliott got off to a great start in the race, winning both of the first two stages, but couldn’t hold on to end up in Victory Lane.

