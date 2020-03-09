Matt DiBenedetto takes 13th place at Phoenix Raceway

Matt DiBenedetto finished 13th in the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway Sunday.

DiBenedetto’s result added 31 points to his season total.

DiBenedetto qualified in ninth position at 137.289 mph. The sixth-year driver has earned four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in his career.

Sunday was DiBenedetto’s 11th career start at Phoenix Raceway. Though he’s completed 11 of those races, he has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Grass Valley, California native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 18 spots higher than his career mark of 26.6 and completing the race 11 places ahead of his 24.3 career average finish.

DiBenedetto’s 13th-place finish came against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured 12 cautions and 73 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 20 lead changes.

Joey Logano took the checkered flag in the race, and Kevin Harvick followed in second. Kyle Busch placed third, Kyle Larson brought home fourth, and Clint Bowyer grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Harvick won the first stage, Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 car to victory in Stage 2.

