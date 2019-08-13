Matt DiBenedetto to run Road America Xfinity race for JGR

hasn't started an Xfinity Series race since 2016, but that'll change later this month at Road America.

He will pilot Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Xfinity Series Toyota Supra at the road course with backing from iK9.

GUESS WHAT?!?! I’m so dang excited to get an extra chance to do some road course racing next weekend for the @NASCAR_Xfinity race @roadamerica in the No.18 @iK9_Global Camry for @JoeGibbsRacing!! 👊🏻 — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) August 13, 2019

DiBenedetto competes full-time in the Cup Series with Leavine Family Racing, a team that has a technical alliance with JGR. But DiBenedetto's history with the team goes further back than that, making his Xfinity Series debut with Gibbs in 2009.

