Matt DiBenedetto to run Road America Xfinity race for JGR

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

hasn't started an Xfinity Series race since 2016, but that'll change later this month at Road America.

He will pilot Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Xfinity Series Toyota Supra at the road course with backing from iK9. 

DiBenedetto competes full-time in the Cup Series with Leavine Family Racing, a team that has a technical alliance with JGR. But DiBenedetto's history with the team goes further back than that, making his Xfinity Series debut with Gibbs in 2009. 

DiBenedetto admits "I'm fighting for my life" after WGI top-ten

