Matt DiBenedetto reveals Darlington throwback paint scheme

Matt DiBenedetto had a favorite paint scheme while growing up and watching NASCAR’s stars duke it out on the track every weekend. Now, he’s going to drive it himself.

DiBenedetto revealed Tuesday on “NASCAR America” his retro No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford look for this year’s annual Darlington throwback race.

Matt DiBenedetto\

The pink-and-blue lightning bolt look, for DiBenedetto, is a personal favorite. Watching the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as a kid, DiBenedetto was drawn to the look that Jeff Burton sported in the No. 99. The look helped spawn a love for both NASCAR and a rooting interest in the man known as “The Mayor” of the NASCAR garage.

The classic paint scheme adorned the side of Burton’s Exide Ford from 1996-2000, a period in which he racked up 15 wins for team owner Jack Roush, including six in 1999.

Jeff Burton\

Now in its fourth year, the annual throwback program at Darlington Raceway will celebrate “Seven Decades of NASCAR” this season in honor NASCAR‘s 70th anniversary this year.

