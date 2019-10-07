Matt DiBenedetto places seventh at Dover International Speedway

Matt DiBenedetto finished seventh in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, adding 30 points to his season total.

DiBenedetto now sits at 585 points on the season. He’s posted three top-five finishes in 2019.

Kyle Larson brought home the win in the race, with Martin Truex Jr finishing second, and Alex Bowman placing third. Kevin Harvick took fourth place, followed by Denny Hamlin in the No. 5 spot.

Hamlin came away victorious in Stage 1, and Truex took Stage 2.

DiBenedetto qualified in 20th position at 163.808 mph. He still is looking for career victory No. 1, but boasts three top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured three cautions and 17 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Larson’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1093 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1058. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1027 points on the season.

