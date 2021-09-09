Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Got the Same Tattoo Designed by Heath Ledger: 'It's Like an Angel'

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon, Heath Ledger

Matt Damon's tattoo collection has a special connection to the late Heath Ledger.

The Stillwater star, 50, opened up about his body art in his October cover story with GQ, revealing that he and his wife Luciana both got a tattoo that Ledger had designed before his 2008 death.

The revelation came as Damon was speaking about getting his first tattoo — the word "Lucy" inked on his upper right arm in honor of his wife. Damon said that the ink was a result of a spontaneous decision Luciana had made one day in 2013.

"She just announced it," he recalled. "We were in our apartment in Manhattan, and she was, like, 'We're getting tattoos.' I was, 'Okay.' "

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Damon said he only had one request at the time — that they fulfill a promise he once made and get inked by tattoo artist Scott Campbell. "There is a friend of ours who did all of Heath Ledger's tattoos," he explained, "and I told him if I ever got a tattoo, he was my first phone call."

As it turned out, Damon walked away with two tattoos that day after seeing a sketch Ledger had done on Campbell's computer.

"That's something that Heath had on his arm," Damon said of an abstract design that also sits on his right arm. "Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person."

"He was really sensitive. This stuff just flowed out of him. He was really special," continued Damon, who starred alongside Ledger in the 2005 film The Brothers Grimm.

"I just wanted to get something that Heath had," he remembered. "Scott showed me his laptop and I said, 'Scott, what's that one?' And he goes 'I have no idea— I think that's just some s--- that Heath squiggled.' And I went, 'That's the one I want.' "

According to Damon, his wife, who was also friends with Ledger, got the same tattoo on her foot.

The Oscar winner has since gotten the names of his four children — Stella, Gia, Isabella and Alexia — tattooed near the design. The names were inked in by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, also known as Winter Stone, in 2019.

"So we both have that," Damon told GQ of the unique ink he share with Luciana. "It's like a little creative little blessing. It's like an angel that looks over all these names that are on the arm."

Ledger died on Jan. 22, 2008 of an accidental overdose of sleeping pills. He was 28.