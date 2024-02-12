Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Hold Hands in Matching Leather Looks on Rare New York Fashion Week Date

The actor and his wife of nearly two decades walked hand-in-hand while arriving at Naeem Khan’s NYFW show

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon at NYFW.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso took couple goals to the next level at New York Fashion Week!

On Monday, the movie star, 53, and his wife, 47, attended Naeem Khan’s NYFW show hand-in-hand in matching leather looks, showing off the impeccable couple style they have curated through nearly two decades of marriage.

To watch the N.Y.C.-based fashion designer debut his latest collection, Damon ditched his DunKings tracksuit — the flamboyant ‘fit he rocked in his Dunkin' Super Bowl ad with BFF Ben Affleck on Sunday — for a subtle monochrome look.

Related: Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Posts Sweet Photos on Family Ski Trip with Matt Damon and His Wife

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon at NYFW.

The Oppenheimer actor wore a dressy black button-down layered under a leather bomber jacket, and kept things casual on the bottom with a pair of faded black jeans.

To accessorize, he wore a pair of simple black dress shoes and chic sunnies.

Barroso, who held Damon’s hand outside of the star-studded show, also kept things on the understated side with a black and gray color scheme.

Related: Matt Damon Reveals the Pact He Made with His Wife in Couples Therapy — And It Involves Christopher Nolan!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon at NYFW.

She wore a fitted black top with a leather collar, which she tucked into a leather mini skirt. To complement the skirt, she wore matching knee-high boots and for outerwear, she opted for a floor-length gray trench coat.

Barroso also carried a unique rectangular handbag with metallic details, which she accentuated with several rings and a pair of dangling earrings.

She also rocked a dark manicure and, like Damon, donned a pair of chic sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

From the very first time Damon and Barroso crossed paths in Miami in 2003, they has been nothing short of couple goals.

Story continues

For starters, they had a rom-com-style meet cute, Damon revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011.

While the actor was in Miami shooting the film Stuck on You, he “literally saw her across a crowded room."

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Matt Damon with his daughters at the premiere of 'Oppenheimer.'

"Eight years and four kids later, that's my life," Damon continued. "I don't know how else our paths would've crossed if that didn't happen."

Related: Matt Damon Says His Wife 'Helped' Him When He 'Fell into a Depression' Over Work

When the couple first met, Barroso, who was a bartender at the time, was raising her daughter, Alexia, 24, on her own. They have welcomed three more daughters — Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 13 — together.

Though the family is quite private, three of the Damon girls — Stella, Gia and Alexia — made a rare appearance to support their dad at the premiere for his movie Oppenheimer last July.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.