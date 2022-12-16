Matt Damon Tells Story About George Clooney Pooping in Kitty Litter Box During Kennedy Center Honors Speech

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·3 min read
Matt Damon attends &quot;Stillwater&quot; photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) George Clooney attends a photocall for &quot;The Tender Bar&quot; during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at NoMad London on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Matt Damon attends "Stillwater" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) George Clooney attends a photocall for "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at NoMad London on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Dominique Charriau/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage Matt Damon and George Clooney

George Clooney is a known prankster – but at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, airing Dec. 28 on CBS — the world will be reminded just how far he's willing to go for a laugh.

In a teaser for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors shared by E! News, Matt Damon honors his friend and former costar with an unexpected speech.

"It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars," Damon, 52, says about longtime pal, Clooney, 61.

George Clooney, Matt Damon, Luciano Barroso
George Clooney, Matt Damon, Luciano Barroso

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP George Clooney, Matt Damon

RELATED: U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and Tania León to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

"So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication — Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck," he continues, winding up for the punchline.

"And then I think of George," Damon says. "A man who defected in Richard Kind's kitty litter box as a joke."

Damon doesn't stop there: "A man who once stole Bill Clinton's stationery and wrote fake notes to actors, saying how much the President loved their movies."

During an appearance last year on the podcast SmartLess, hosted by Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Clooney shared why he pooed in Kind's cat's litter box.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and Kind used to be roommates, and Kind had a small cat that lived with them. As Clooney told the story, because he was bored, he began removing the cat's poop from the litter box and flushing it down the toilet.

RELATED: All the A-Listers at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors

"My little kitty. He hasn't taken a s--- in, I think, three days," Clooney recalled Kind saying to him.

"And then he takes the cat to the vet, and they give him this kitty Metamucil. And so now this little kitty is s---ting 15 times a day, and I am scooping it all up, because I have nothing else to do," Clooney told the Smartless crew. "I have no idea why. It's just funny."

The Up in the Air star then said he had an epiphany.

"And then after a couple of weeks, the light bulb goes off, and I realize what I must do," he said "I must take a s--- in the cat box."

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

"Now there is this moment," Clooney said, laughing, "when I'm squatted down over a cat box where I'm going, 'Really? I mean, it's funny. It's good. But I'm not sure it's how I want to be remembered…' The cat is like six-inches long. It's a tiny cat."

Soon Kind figures it all out and while Clooney thought it was hilarious, Kind wasn't thrilled. "He gets madder and madder and madder," Clooney remembers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And then finally he says, 'I understand humor! Defecation doesn't make me laugh!'"

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on CBS Dec. 28.

Latest Stories

  • Who is Meghan Markle’s British friend Lucy Fraser?

    Fraser has a prominent role in the Sussex’s six-part docuseries

  • Sister Wives ' Kody Brown Once Accidentally Channeled Shania Twain While Discussing His Issues with Meri

    A resurfaced video of Kody Brown shows the Sister Wives star almost directly quoting Shania Twain's song "Any Man of Mine"

  • ‘The White Lotus’ Breakout Sabrina Impacciatore Compares Show to ‘Having Sex With the Best People on the Planet’ (Video)

    "These actors are all maestros," Impacciatore said at TheWrap's Power Women Summit

  • These Coach Outlet styles are all an extra 20% off: Best deals to shop from $31

    Shop handbags, wallets and more on sale at Coach Outlet, with hundreds of styles at an extra 20% off.

  • Lululemon shoppers say this 'flattering' jacket is their 'new favourite' — here's why

    Looking for last minute holiday gifts? Check out Lululemon's We Made Too Much page.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse b

  • Short-track relay teams post victories as Canada wins five medals at World Cup

    ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup. Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made an inside pass on a South Korean skater at the final corner to help secure the victory for the men's team. Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., finished first in six minutes 56.201 seconds. South Korea was second in 6:56.453 and Japan

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed

    DENVER (AP) — L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes atoned for a three-interception day by leading Kansas City on a clock-chewing drive, and the Chiefs held on for a 34-28 win on Sunday over Denver, which lost QB Russell Wilson to a concussion. The Chiefs (10-3) extended their dominance of Denver with their 14th consecutive win over the Broncos (3-10), who made a game of it by scoring three touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute stre

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o