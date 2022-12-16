Matt Damon Tells Story About George Clooney Pooping in Kitty Litter Box During Kennedy Center Honors Speech

Matt Damon attends "Stillwater" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) George Clooney attends a photocall for "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at NoMad London on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

George Clooney is a known prankster – but at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, airing Dec. 28 on CBS — the world will be reminded just how far he's willing to go for a laugh.

In a teaser for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors shared by E! News, Matt Damon honors his friend and former costar with an unexpected speech.

"It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars," Damon, 52, says about longtime pal, Clooney, 61.

"So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication — Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck," he continues, winding up for the punchline.

"And then I think of George," Damon says. "A man who defected in Richard Kind's kitty litter box as a joke."

Damon doesn't stop there: "A man who once stole Bill Clinton's stationery and wrote fake notes to actors, saying how much the President loved their movies."

During an appearance last year on the podcast SmartLess, hosted by Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Clooney shared why he pooed in Kind's cat's litter box.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and Kind used to be roommates, and Kind had a small cat that lived with them. As Clooney told the story, because he was bored, he began removing the cat's poop from the litter box and flushing it down the toilet.

"My little kitty. He hasn't taken a s--- in, I think, three days," Clooney recalled Kind saying to him.

"And then he takes the cat to the vet, and they give him this kitty Metamucil. And so now this little kitty is s---ting 15 times a day, and I am scooping it all up, because I have nothing else to do," Clooney told the Smartless crew. "I have no idea why. It's just funny."

The Up in the Air star then said he had an epiphany.

"And then after a couple of weeks, the light bulb goes off, and I realize what I must do," he said "I must take a s--- in the cat box."

"Now there is this moment," Clooney said, laughing, "when I'm squatted down over a cat box where I'm going, 'Really? I mean, it's funny. It's good. But I'm not sure it's how I want to be remembered…' The cat is like six-inches long. It's a tiny cat."

Soon Kind figures it all out and while Clooney thought it was hilarious, Kind wasn't thrilled. "He gets madder and madder and madder," Clooney remembers.

"And then finally he says, 'I understand humor! Defecation doesn't make me laugh!'"

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on CBS Dec. 28.