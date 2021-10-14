Matt Damon Says He 'Knew Every Word to Every Song' at the Harry Styles Concert with His Daughters

Matt Damon is a Harry Styles fan!

During a recent chat with Jeremy Parsons at PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the actor spoke about taking his daughters — 10-year-old Stella, 12-year-old Gia and 15-year-old Isabella — to see the "Golden" singer in concert at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

"It was great. Yeah, yeah it was great," he said. "They love him. And that album dropped, or at least I became aware of it, in that first lockdown. So we had that on repeat."

Styles released his second solo album, Fine Line, in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit the United States. He kicked off his delayed Love on Tour in September.

Damon added to PEOPLE that he "knew every word to every song," joking that he may be "too old to know all the words."

Earlier this year during an interview with Tara Hitchcock, Damon spoke about surprising Isabella with the ultimate gift for a Styles fan: a video from the singer himself.

"Last Christmas, my wife, it was a one-two punch," he said. "We gave my 15-year-old a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles. Harry Styles did a little video and said 'Hello' to her, and she lost her mind. I think that was the best we've done so far. I don't know how we'll top it."

Damon added that he "didn't know" that Styles planned to record the video for his daughter.

"I am forever grateful to him," he said. "I really owe him one. I don't know how I would ever repay or what I could possibly repay with, but that was pretty cool."

Damon is also dad to 22-year-old Alexia. He often jokes about how his daughters have handled growing up with a famous dad.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in July, Damon said Isabella "doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good."

Asked to clarify his statement, Damon joked, "She just likes to give me s—."