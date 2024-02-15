Matt Damon Reveals His Ad-Lib In Super Bowl Dunkin’ Ad

Matt Damon has revealed that everything in the 2024 Super Bowl commercial wasn’t scripted.

During a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Damon talked about filming the popular Dunkin’ ad alongside friends Ben Affleck and Tom Brady.

The ad was one of the most-popular run during the big game, and now an extended cut has dropped. The extended spot features the full journey of the trio to pop stardom, including assembling the boy band The DunKings.

On Colbert’s show, Damon revealed that his quip at the end of the ad — in which he tells Affleck, “Remember how I said I would do anything for you? This is anything” — was an ad-lib.

“I actually said that to him when we were filming,” Damon said. “And he just left it in.”

Affleck shouldn’t look for future favors. “However much time we have on this beautiful planet, he’s got no more chip with me,” Damon said.

The ad featured the trio in orange, pink and white track suits.

“That is clearly not my idea,” Damon said when confronted by a photo. “We had a lot of fun doing it though.”





